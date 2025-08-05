Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 26.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.49% to Rs 108.77 crore

Net profit of Speciality Restaurants declined 26.83% to Rs 5.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 108.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 103.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.108.77103.1116.4215.4619.8620.826.469.375.407.38

