Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 27.65% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.23% to Rs 254.96 crore

Net profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 27.65% to Rs 21.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.23% to Rs 254.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

