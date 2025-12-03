Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance sells 2% in BHFL to meet public float norms

Bajaj Finance sells 2% in BHFL to meet public float norms

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday sold a small portion of its stake in subsidiary Bajaj Housing Finance in the open market through a bulk deal.

The transaction, carried out on 2 December 2025, is part of the broader plan to meet minimum public shareholding norms laid out for the housing finance arm.

The company disclosed that it offloaded 1.9994% of Bajaj Housing Finance by selling 16.66 crore shares at about Rs 95.31 apiece. The sale fetched roughly Rs 1,587.82 crore and was executed under the open market mechanism. Bajaj Finance clarified that the deal does not involve any related parties.

After Tuesdays transaction, Bajaj Finances shareholding in the housing finance arm stands at 86.7032%.

Bajaj Housing Finance accounted for Rs 9,524.37 crore or 13.66% of Bajaj Finances consolidated turnover in the last financial year, while its net worth contribution stood at Rs 17,838 crore or 18.03% of the consolidated net worth.

The company noted that the sale forms one more step in the ongoing process of bringing Bajaj Housing Finance closer to its mandated public shareholding threshold.

Shares of Bajaj Finance were down 0.47% to Rs 1020.45 while shares of Bajaj Housing Finance were up 1.24% to Rs 98.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rabi sowing up, whear acreage rises around 17%

Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai

Wall Street Closes Higher Amid Risk-On Rebound

Angel One slips after client acquisition slides 17% YoY in Nov'25

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story