Bajaj Finance sells 2% in BHFL to meet public float norms

Bajaj Finance on Tuesday sold a small portion of its stake in subsidiary Bajaj Housing Finance in the open market through a bulk deal.

The transaction, carried out on 2 December 2025, is part of the broader plan to meet minimum public shareholding norms laid out for the housing finance arm.

The company disclosed that it offloaded 1.9994% of Bajaj Housing Finance by selling 16.66 crore shares at about Rs 95.31 apiece. The sale fetched roughly Rs 1,587.82 crore and was executed under the open market mechanism. Bajaj Finance clarified that the deal does not involve any related parties.

After Tuesdays transaction, Bajaj Finances shareholding in the housing finance arm stands at 86.7032%.