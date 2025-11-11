Bajaj Finserv Q2 PAT climbs 7% YoY to Rs 2,244 cr

Bajaj Finserv reported a 7.53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,244.10 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 2,086.97 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.98% YoY to Rs 37,402.93 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 14.4% YoY to Rs 6825.13 crore in Q2 FY26.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It participates in the financing business through its 51.32% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj General Insurance (Bajaj General) and Bajaj Life Insurance (Bajaj Life). BFL holds 88.70% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL).

Bajaj Finance profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 FY26 increased by 22% to Rs 4,876 crore compared with Rs 4,000 crore in Q2 FY25. Loan losses and provisions for Q2 FY26 increased to Rs 2,269 crore from Rs 1,909 crore in Q2 FY25. Assets under management (AUM) increased 24% to Rs 4,62,261 crore as of 30 September 2025 from Rs 3,73,924 crore a year earlier On the asset quality front, Gross NPA and Net NPA as of 30 September 2025 stood at 1.24% and 0.60%, respectively, compared to 1.06% and 0.46% as of 30 September 2024. The company maintained a provision coverage ratio of 52% on Stage 3 assets.

Capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) (including Tier-II capital) stood at 21.23% as on 30 September 2025. The Tier- I capital was at 20.54% as on 30 September 2025. As announced earlier, on 17 March 2025, Bajaj Finserv (BFS) signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) to acquire 26% equity stake owned by Allianz SE in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC). The acquisition will be undertaken in one or more tranches within various agreed timelines, ending by 16 October 2026. The initial tranche will cover a minimum of 6.1% stake. Upon completion of the initial tranche, the existing joint venture agreements between the company and Allianz SE in respect of both BAGIC and BALIC shall stand terminated.

As per the terms of the SPA, approval for name change of the two companies has been received from Registrar of Companies (RoC), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). With effect from 7 October 2025, the companies have commenced operations under their new names- Bajaj Life Insurance and Bajaj General Insurance respectively, following the issuance of new certificates of incorporation by the Registrar of Companies. Meanwhile, the companys board approved the elevation of Manish Jain, senior president- capital markets as the deputy CEO. In addition to his current role as managing director of BFSL Manish will also be responsible for companys loan against securities, commercial lending and deposits businesses.