Atul Auto gains as Q2 PAT spurts 70% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Atul Auto surged 11.21% to Rs 497.10 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 69.5% to Rs 9.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 5.41 crore posted in Q2 FY25.Total revenue from operations grew by 10.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 200.17 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
The company reported a profit before tax of Rs 11.60 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, marking a 77.37% increase compared to Rs 6.54 crore recorded in the same period of the previous year.
Total expenses jumped 7.58% to Rs 188.95 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 175.64 crore in Q2 FY25. Employee benefit expenses were at Rs 20.50 crore (up 12.51% YoY), while the cost of material consumed stood at Rs 151.03 crore (up 15.68% YoY) during the period under review.
On the segmental front, revenue from the automobiles business was Rs 185.80 crore (up 8.85% YoY), while revenue from the non-banking financial business was Rs 16.12 crore (up 29.58% YoY) during the quarter.
Atul Auto is a leading three-wheeler manufacturing company in Rajkot, Gujarat, India. It has a complete range of 3-wheeler products across the fuel range: diesel, petrol, CNG, LPG, and electric.
