Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit declines 3.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit declines 3.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 48.15% to Rs 64.64 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv declined 3.20% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.15% to Rs 64.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.23% to Rs 1558.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1170.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.10% to Rs 2261.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1699.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales64.6443.63 48 2261.681699.29 33 OPM %6.0810.41 -89.1488.61 - PBDT13.2115.18 -13 2053.661540.40 33 PBT11.6614.30 -18 2049.401536.92 33 NP7.577.82 -3 1558.871170.06 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 88.03% in the March 2025 quarter

CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 10.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit declines 91.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 99.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 43.51% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story