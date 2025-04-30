Bajaj Finserv standalone net profit declines 3.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.15% to Rs 64.64 croreNet profit of Bajaj Finserv declined 3.20% to Rs 7.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 48.15% to Rs 64.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 33.23% to Rs 1558.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1170.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.10% to Rs 2261.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1699.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
