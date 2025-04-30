Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit declines 91.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit declines 91.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 1064.00 crore

Net profit of Shoppers Stop declined 91.42% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 1064.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1046.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 85.90% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 4627.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4316.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1064.001046.34 2 4627.644316.59 7 OPM %15.9715.93 -15.3116.61 - PBDT117.94143.68 -18 501.33547.51 -8 PBT-7.4831.65 PL 7.01110.94 -94 NP1.9923.18 -91 10.8977.25 -86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 99.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 43.51% in the March 2025 quarter

CDG Petchem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bajaj Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.13% in the March 2025 quarter

Praj Industries consolidated net profit declines 56.70% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story