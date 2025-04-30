Shoppers Stop consolidated net profit declines 91.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.69% to Rs 1064.00 croreNet profit of Shoppers Stop declined 91.42% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.69% to Rs 1064.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1046.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.90% to Rs 10.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 4627.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4316.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
