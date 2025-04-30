Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 99.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 3798.32 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company declined 99.64% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 142.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 3798.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3395.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.57% to Rs 645.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 845.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.56% to Rs 14822.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12938.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

3798.323395.3314822.2012938.27-0.195.495.738.68-0.87189.73861.051128.85-0.87189.73861.051128.850.51142.32645.86845.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News