CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 10.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of CIE Automotive India declined 10.45% to Rs 206.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 230.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 2272.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2426.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.2272.632426.8014.7614.86359.47390.26273.02303.92206.40230.48

