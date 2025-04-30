CIE Automotive India consolidated net profit declines 10.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.35% to Rs 2272.63 croreNet profit of CIE Automotive India declined 10.45% to Rs 206.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 230.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 2272.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2426.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2272.632426.80 -6 OPM %14.7614.86 -PBDT359.47390.26 -8 PBT273.02303.92 -10 NP206.40230.48 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content