Vishal Mega Mart consolidated net profit rises 88.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.15% to Rs 2547.89 crore

Net profit of Vishal Mega Mart rose 88.03% to Rs 115.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 23.15% to Rs 2547.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2068.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.81% to Rs 631.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 461.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.25% to Rs 10716.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8911.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2547.892068.9310716.358911.9514.0212.1114.2814.01326.44221.231439.531138.24155.7485.07849.29620.95115.1161.22631.97461.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News