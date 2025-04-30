Nath Bio-Genes (India) consolidated net profit declines 43.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.75% to Rs 51.97 crore

Net profit of Nath Bio-Genes (India) declined 43.51% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.75% to Rs 51.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.57% to Rs 38.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.71% to Rs 364.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 332.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

51.9743.04364.91332.620.819.1313.6414.992.913.2743.8641.381.572.2840.0438.111.482.6238.6039.62

