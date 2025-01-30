Adani Ports Q3 results: Net profit rises 14% to Rs 2,520 cr, revenue up 15%

The company’s cargo handling capacity, which is a key metric for port operators, grew by just 4 per cent during the quarter. This was significantly lower than the 10 per cent and 7.5 per cent growth rates observed in the previous two quarters and well behind the 44 per cent increase recorded in the same quarter last year.

Despite the sluggish growth, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 7,963.55 crore for the quarter that ended on December 31. This was a 15 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 6,920.10 crore. Sequentially, revenue went up 12.7 per cent from Rs 7,067.02 crore.

On the expense side, total expenses rose by 13 per cent to Rs 5,190.53 crore, compared to Rs 4,588.10 crore in the year-ago period. The increase in costs, although not drastic, was one of the factors that dampened overall profitability despite the healthy revenue growth.

Ports revenue increased by 11 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 17,172 crore, while logistics revenue saw a significant rise of 22 per cent, totaling Rs 1,852 crore. The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) (excluding forex) grew by 19 per cent to Rs 14,019 crore, with an improved Ebitda margin of 62 per cent. Based on these strong results, the FY25 Ebitda guidance has been revised to Rs 18,800-18,900 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.