Bajaj Healthcare reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.13 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Sales rise 1.93% to Rs 132.25 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Healthcare reported to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 48.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 132.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales132.25129.74 2 OPM %18.5316.76 -PBDT16.9113.22 28 PBT10.186.91 47 NP7.13-48.21 LP

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

