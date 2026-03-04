Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 March 2026.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd, Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 March 2026.

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd surged 9.93% to Rs 17.16 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd spiked 7.25% to Rs 725.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd soared 7.19% to Rs 25.18. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd added 6.39% to Rs 488.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15575 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd advanced 4.74% to Rs 982.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72331 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gland Pharma receives USFDA approval for Brimonidine Tartrate Ophthalmic Solution, 0.025%

Glenmark receives USFDA approval for Fluticasone Propionate Inhalation Aerosol USP, 44 mcg

Godrej Properties wins bid for prime land parcel along EM Bypass, Kolkata

Indices trade with major losses amid U.S.-Iran tensions; media share tumble

India composite PMI hits three-month high

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story