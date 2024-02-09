Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reports consolidated net profit of Rs 20.28 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 21.65% to Rs 1740.63 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar reported to Rs 20.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 58.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 21.65% to Rs 1740.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1430.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1740.631430.84 22 OPM %6.366.13 -PBDT76.07-4.56 LP PBT20.07-58.31 LP NP20.28-58.36 LP

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

