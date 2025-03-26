Bajaj Steel Inds bags export order worth $5 million for supplying cotton processing machinery

Bajaj Steel Industries said that it has received an export order worth about Rs 43 crore ($5.03 million) from an international client.

The contract entails the design, manufacturing, supply, supervision of installation, and commissioning of cotton ginning and processing machinery, including spare parts, electrical panels, and prefabricated structural buildings.

The aforementioned contract is to be executed within a 6 to 9 month period.

Bajaj Steel manufactures cotton processing machinery, equipment and their spare parts, PEBs, electrical panels, fire-fighting equipment, steel doors and heavy engineering equipment. The company is one of the few players with operations across the entire ginning process value chain.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 36.42% to Rs 13.71 crore on a rise in 9.69% in revenue to Rs 138.05 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.22% to currently trade at Rs 730.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News