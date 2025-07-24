Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.13% to Rs 429.08 crore

Net loss of Indoco Remedies reported to Rs 35.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.13% to Rs 429.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 424.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.429.08424.294.0911.26-6.9634.49-36.666.97-35.792.62

