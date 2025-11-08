Shrenik standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.83% to Rs 8.51 crore

Net profit of Shrenik rose 340.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 75.83% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.8.514.84-3.88-3.310.220.050.220.050.220.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News