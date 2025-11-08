Alfa Ica (India) standalone net profit declines 6.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.04% to Rs 18.98 crore

Net profit of Alfa Ica (India) declined 6.25% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.04% to Rs 18.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.9818.425.587.000.940.940.580.600.450.48

