Bajel Projects said that its board has approved the re-designation of Rajesh Ganesh, managing director as the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the company with effect from 29 April 2024.

The current term of Rajesh Ganesh will end on 17 September 2028.

Rajesh Ganesh is a Mechanical Engineer and has an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business. He has about 30 years of cross business, international experience with large multinational companies like Shell, Castrol, and Oiltanking GmbH. He has lived and worked in India, UK, Europe, Singapore and Indonesia.

Prior to Joining Bajel Projects, he was the managing director of Indian Oiltanking (A JV between Indian Oil Corporation and Oiltanking GmbH). During his tenure as the MD, the enterprise value of Indian Oiltanking more than doubled. He led the successful divestment of Oiltanking GmbH shareholding in Indian Oiltanking to Adani Ports and SEZ.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the Power Transmission and Power Distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

The company had reported a standalone net profit of Rs 3.36 crore in Q3 FY24 as against a net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in Q3 FY23. Total revenue from operations surged 67.83% YoY to Rs 270.38 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip fell 3.67% to end at Rs 267.40 on Monday, 29 April 2024.

