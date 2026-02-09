Bajel Projects gains on securing 'ultra mega' order from PGCIL

Bajel Projects rose 3.95% to Rs 168.40 after the company secured an ultra-mega order from Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) through its special purpose vehicle Vindhyachal Varanasi Transmission.

As per the companys classification, the value of an ultra mega contract is Rs 400 crore and above.

The order involves construction of the 765 kV Vindhyachal PoolPrayagraj double-circuit transmission line (Part-II) under the Inter-regional (NR-WR) Transmission System Strengthening project. The high-capacity corridor is aimed at easing congestion on the existing 765 kV VindhyachalVaranasi line and improving power flow between the Northern and Western grids.

Rajesh Ganesh, MD & CEO, Bajel Projects, said, Securing this Rs 400 crore+ Ultra Mega order is a definitive validation of our 'Quality of Earnings' strategy and our approach of winning the right, technically demanding contracts. The 765 kV Vindhyachal-Prayagraj line is a critical piece of the national grid puzzle, and our role in strengthening the NR-WR corridor speaks to our leadership in the high-voltage EPC domain.