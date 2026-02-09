Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spurts 2.94%, up for fifth straight session

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is quoting at Rs 92, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 12.31% in last one year as compared to a 10.5% slide in NIFTY and a 9.13% slide in the Nifty Media.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 92, up 2.94% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 25835.95. The Sensex is at 83984.13, up 0.48%. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd has gained around 2.3% in last one month.