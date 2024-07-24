Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 8.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.27% to Rs 451.78 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy declined 8.26% to Rs 77.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.27% to Rs 451.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 450.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.451.78450.5774.1078.58225.46241.63105.04114.9277.9985.01

