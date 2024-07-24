Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Power Renewable Energy standalone net profit declines 8.26% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 0.27% to Rs 451.78 crore

Net profit of Tata Power Renewable Energy declined 8.26% to Rs 77.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 85.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.27% to Rs 451.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 450.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales451.78450.57 0 OPM %74.1078.58 -PBDT225.46241.63 -7 PBT105.04114.92 -9 NP77.9985.01 -8

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

