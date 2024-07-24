AGS Transact Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2064.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 339.79 crore

Net profit of AGS Transact Technologies rose 2064.06% to Rs 13.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 339.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 371.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.339.79371.1727.5122.4369.5954.7320.391.0013.850.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp