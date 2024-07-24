AGS Transact Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2064.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.45% to Rs 339.79 croreNet profit of AGS Transact Technologies rose 2064.06% to Rs 13.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.45% to Rs 339.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 371.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales339.79371.17 -8 OPM %27.5122.43 -PBDT69.5954.73 27 PBT20.391.00 1939 NP13.850.64 2064
