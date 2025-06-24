Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects secures order for 400 kV GIS and 765 kV AIS extension substation

Bajel Projects secures order for 400 kV GIS and 765 kV AIS extension substation

Jun 24 2025
Bajel Projects announced it has secured an order from a leading private player in the energy and power transmission sector.

This prestigious order falls within the "Large" order band (valued between Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore), as per the company's internal classification.

The order encompasses two key components for the establishment a 400kV GIS & 765kV AIS extension substation:

1. The first part of the order involves the supply of all the EHV equipment with mandatory spares, tools, tackles and auxiliaries.

2. The second component covers the service orders for ETC (Erection, Testing and Commissioning) and Civil works of all the materials/equipment and auxiliaries.

Jun 24 2025

