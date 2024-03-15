Bajel Projects secures work order of Rs 92 cr from Power Grid

Bajel Projects has been awarded a supply of Goods and Services contract by Power Grid Corporation of India for Transmission Line Package C TL01B for Balance works of removal of LILO of Bawana\Mandola 400kV D/C line at Maharanibagh S/S and extension of above LILO section from Maharanibagh upto Narela S/S to form 2x400kV D/C Maharanibagh\Narela Line under Transmission System associated with Evacuation of Powerfrom Solar Energy Zones in Rajasthan (8.1GW) under Phase\II Part G1vide its letters dated 12 March 2024, aggregating to Rs. 92.18 crores (excluding taxes)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel