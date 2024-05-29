Volumes soar at Campus Activewear Ltd counter

Campus Activewear Ltd clocked volume of 322.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.20 lakh shares

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Grindwell Norton Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 May 2024.

Campus Activewear Ltd clocked volume of 322.66 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 44.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 16.34% to Rs.291.20. Volumes stood at 5.36 lakh shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd notched up volume of 116.83 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.59 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.41 lakh shares. The stock slipped 5.03% to Rs.748.20. Volumes stood at 2.47 lakh shares in the last session.

Grindwell Norton Ltd notched up volume of 8.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54007 shares. The stock rose 7.05% to Rs.2,559.95. Volumes stood at 95475 shares in the last session.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 17.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.02 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.07% to Rs.1,305.65. Volumes stood at 4.23 lakh shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd notched up volume of 31.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.46 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.26 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.09% to Rs.679.25. Volumes stood at 1.92 lakh shares in the last session.

