Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 94.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.02% to Rs 72.54 croreNet profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 94.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.02% to Rs 72.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales72.5473.29 -1 OPM %4.265.44 -PBDT2.176.55 -67 PBT1.616.07 -73 NP0.315.36 -94
