Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 94.22% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 94.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.02% to Rs 72.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 73.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.72.5473.294.265.442.176.551.616.070.315.36

