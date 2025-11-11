Balaxi Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 95.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.40% to Rs 56.18 crore

Net profit of Balaxi Pharmaceuticals declined 95.42% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 27.40% to Rs 56.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.56.1877.382.0613.691.866.031.385.560.214.59

