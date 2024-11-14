Balgopal Commercial standalone net profit rises 72.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.53% to Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Balgopal Commercial rose 72.75% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 94.53% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.336.0324.2423.228.014.148.014.147.104.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News