Balgopal Commercial standalone net profit rises 72.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 94.53% to Rs 0.33 croreNet profit of Balgopal Commercial rose 72.75% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 94.53% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.336.03 -95 OPM %24.2423.22 -PBDT8.014.14 93 PBT8.014.14 93 NP7.104.11 73
