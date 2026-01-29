Associate Sponsors

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 2736.79 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 14.98% to Rs 382.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 449.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 2736.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2560.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2736.792560.33 7 OPM %23.5023.46 -PBDT686.40772.27 -11 PBT491.06599.68 -18 NP382.15449.48 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 1.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 40.40% in the December 2025 quarter

GSB Finance standalone net profit rises 38.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Dolat Algotech consolidated net profit rises 4.04% in the December 2025 quarter

LMW consolidated net profit declines 24.04% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story