Balkrishna Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.98% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.89% to Rs 2736.79 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Industries declined 14.98% to Rs 382.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 449.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.89% to Rs 2736.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2560.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2736.792560.3323.5023.46686.40772.27491.06599.68382.15449.48

