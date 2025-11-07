Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit declines 9.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.54% to Rs 635.44 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company declined 9.55% to Rs 56.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.54% to Rs 635.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 638.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.635.44638.9110.6210.9771.0776.5155.5062.2356.5662.53

