NESCO consolidated net profit rises 11.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.51% to Rs 239.18 crore

Net profit of NESCO rose 11.26% to Rs 118.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.51% to Rs 239.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 192.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.239.18192.1056.9162.23155.08147.03143.49135.01118.91106.88

