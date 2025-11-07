Bliss GVS Pharma consolidated net profit rises 12.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.27% to Rs 244.40 crore

Net profit of Bliss GVS Pharma rose 12.32% to Rs 27.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.27% to Rs 244.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 217.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.244.40217.6813.0019.0548.8942.6940.6335.7127.2524.26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News