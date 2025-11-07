Grauer & Weil (India) consolidated net profit rises 2.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.33% to Rs 291.18 crore

Net profit of Grauer & Weil (India) rose 2.55% to Rs 38.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 37.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.33% to Rs 291.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 254.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.291.18254.6914.8816.7654.5756.1148.2950.5938.5737.61

