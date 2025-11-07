Brand Concepts standalone net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.39% to Rs 97.62 crore

Net profit of Brand Concepts declined 8.95% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.39% to Rs 97.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.97.6277.2411.2810.687.285.732.652.452.342.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News