Jeena Sikho Lifecare standalone net profit rises 121.02% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.40% to Rs 189.85 crore

Net profit of Jeena Sikho Lifecare rose 121.02% to Rs 58.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.40% to Rs 189.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 114.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.189.85114.0948.5035.3189.1641.6678.7635.4158.7926.60

