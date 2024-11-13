Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit declines 0.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 641.57 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment declined 0.59% to Rs 40.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 641.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 587.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.641.57587.4511.3113.0496.7299.6982.4485.2540.4740.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News