Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit declines 0.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.21% to Rs 641.57 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment declined 0.59% to Rs 40.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.21% to Rs 641.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 587.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales641.57587.45 9 OPM %11.3113.04 -PBDT96.7299.69 -3 PBT82.4485.25 -3 NP40.4740.71 -1
