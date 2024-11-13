Capital India Finance consolidated net profit rises 2960.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.20% to Rs 163.63 croreNet profit of Capital India Finance rose 2960.00% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 163.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 174.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales163.63174.45 -6 OPM %20.8616.74 -PBDT10.375.44 91 PBT2.45-2.52 LP NP3.060.10 2960
