Capital India Finance consolidated net profit rises 2960.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.20% to Rs 163.63 crore

Net profit of Capital India Finance rose 2960.00% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 163.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 174.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.163.63174.4520.8616.7410.375.442.45-2.523.060.10

