Trade-Wings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Net Loss of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 52.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.52.4752.23-3.26-2.32-1.22-1.00-1.32-1.46-1.32-1.46

