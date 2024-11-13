Trade-Wings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 0.46% to Rs 52.47 crore

Net Loss of Trade-Wings reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.46% to Rs 52.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 52.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.4752.23 0 OPM %-3.26-2.32 -PBDT-1.22-1.00 -22 PBT-1.32-1.46 10 NP-1.32-1.46 10

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

