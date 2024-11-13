Accedere reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 152.38% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Accedere reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 152.38% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.060.42 152 OPM %16.98-2.38 -PBDT0.18-0.01 LP PBT0.14-0.06 LP NP0.10-0.05 LP

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

