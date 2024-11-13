Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 91.31 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries rose 10.99% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 91.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.91.3176.338.2110.727.436.494.193.663.132.82

