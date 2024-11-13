Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Remsons Industries consolidated net profit rises 10.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 91.31 crore

Net profit of Remsons Industries rose 10.99% to Rs 3.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 91.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 76.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales91.3176.33 20 OPM %8.2110.72 -PBDT7.436.49 14 PBT4.193.66 14 NP3.132.82 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India markets likely to start lower shows GIFT Nifty; Asian markets down

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story