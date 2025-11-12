Balmer Lawrie Investment consolidated net profit declines 8.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.50% to Rs 638.39 crore

Net profit of Balmer Lawrie Investment declined 8.87% to Rs 36.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 40.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.50% to Rs 638.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 641.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.638.39641.5710.9911.3190.5096.7274.9282.4436.8840.47

