Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 54.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.85% to Rs 783.92 crore

Net profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 54.52% to Rs 90.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.85% to Rs 783.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 815.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.783.92815.3021.9615.60138.98115.51125.65101.5290.4158.51

