HB Portfolio consolidated net profit declines 80.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.33% to Rs 3.93 crore

Net profit of HB Portfolio declined 80.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.33% to Rs 3.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3.935.063.824.940.190.35-0.020.170.080.40

