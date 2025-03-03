Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 439.35, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 1.14% slide in NIFTY and a 6.5% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 439.35, down 1.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22150.4. The Sensex is at 73194.07, down 0.01%.Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has eased around 6.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 11.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50689, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.92 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

