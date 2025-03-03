Triveni Turbine Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Triveni Turbine Ltd is quoting at Rs 476.2, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 1.14% in NIFTY and a 25.97% lost in the Nifty Energy index.

Triveni Turbine Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 476.2, down 2.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22150.4. The Sensex is at 73194.07, down 0.01%.Triveni Turbine Ltd has lost around 16.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30018.15, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 49.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

