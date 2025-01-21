Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd soars 1.07%, up for third straight session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 507.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 34.02% in last one year as compared to a 9.02% gain in NIFTY and a 1.8% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 507.4, up 1.07% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 23155.2. The Sensex is at 76355.97, down 0.93%. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has dropped around 3.2% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55738.05, up 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.76 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

