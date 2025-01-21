Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 369.7, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.91% in last one year as compared to a 9.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.45% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 369.7, up 2.59% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 23155.2. The Sensex is at 76355.97, down 0.93%. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd has slipped around 8.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34970.55, down 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 86.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 370.6, up 2.43% on the day. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is up 25.91% in last one year as compared to a 9.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.45% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 17.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

