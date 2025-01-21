NLC India Ltd rises for third straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
NLC India Ltd is quoting at Rs 235, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.51% in last one year as compared to a 9.02% gain in NIFTY and a 0.45% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NLC India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 235, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 23155.2. The Sensex is at 76355.97, down 0.93%. NLC India Ltd has dropped around 0% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NLC India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34970.55, down 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.89 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.17 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 26.14 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

